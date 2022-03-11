UW President Visits Site of Future One-Stop Business Site

SUPERIOR, Wis. — On his tour of the 13 UW schools system President Tommy Thompson stopped at UWS to visit the site of a future business center.

The former post office on Tower Ave is becoming a one stop business center. Thompson expressed that economic development is a main priority for the state of Wisconsin, especially when sending new graduates out in to the world.

So for entrepreneurs the business center is a good step in that direction and will benefit what might be one of his favorite u-w campuses.

“That’s what gets me pumped up when you get up here and find the uniqueness, every one of our universities are unique in some way, but superiors tremendously unique. One it’s the furthest north, it’s the only one on Lake Superior, and it’s a beautiful campus and got tremendous opportunity,” Tommy Thompson said.

Tommy Thompson is set to retire from his presidency in a week but indicates he might be interested in getting back into politics, after formerly serving as the governor of Wisconsin back in the 80’s and 90’s.