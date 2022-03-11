Winning Mentality Key for Duluth East Boys Basketball in Section Semi-Finals

The Greyhounds move on to face top-seeded Andover who won the only regular season meeting in double overtime.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys basketball team got the two-point win over Blaine Thursday night to advance to the Section 7AAAA semifinals.

Although the Greyhounds made it to state last season, this year’s squad looks much different so grinding out a win like that on Thursday is beneficial moving forward.

“It kind of lets us know what we’re capable of, what we can do. We think that we can compete with anyone and it’s just about proving to ourselves that we can,” said guard Michael Kastelic.

“These are the games that we were struggling with earlier this year and losing quite a bit. Going through the season, learning how to win games and not to lose games is an important thing and I think our guys are getting through it. There’s no bad win in March so we’re just happy again that we’re continuing to play,” head coach Rhett McDonald said.

