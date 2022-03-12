14-Year-Old Duluth Boy Arrested, Accused of Murdering 19-Year-Old Female Family Member

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Police Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday on 2nd degree murder charges after his female family member was discovered dead at a residence in the Endion neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, around 6:42 p.m. Friday officers responded to a disturbance call on the 1700 Bock of East Superior Street, where an adult male family member was alleged to be assaulted.

After speaking to the man, officers determined there was no assault and cleared the scene.

Later authorities were dispatched to the same address for a medical call and located a 19-year-old female family member injured and unresponsive.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators apprehended a 14-year-old male family member they determined to be involved.

After executing a search warrant, the juvenile male was lodged at Arrowhead Juvenile Center for 2nd Degree Murder and is awaiting formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

According to the department spokesperson, the 19-year-old’s name was not being released Saturday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

“This is a tragic event and the Duluth Police Department’s condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of the 19-year-old,” the spokesperson said.