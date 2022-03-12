1st Annual Hunger Bowl Twin Ports Raises $60k for Second Harvest Food Bank

Nearly 50 insurance agencies across town have been accepting food and cash donations the last few weeks.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The first-ever Hunger Bowl Twin Ports filled up the newly remodeled Superior Lanes.

The food and fun drive raised about $60,000 and many pounds of food.

Those with the Food Bank say they were grateful to see the outpouring of community support.

“It’s just a great way to raise awareness of what the food bank does,” said Tim Noake, Food Resource Developer for Second Harvest.

“We serve so many people in need especially during this pandemic and people have been in crisis and so to be able to give them help in their time of need and it’s just been awesome,” he said.

FOX 21 was a proud sponsor of the event and our very own Dan Hanger, Alexandra Burnley, and Sam Gabrielli were on a team themselves.