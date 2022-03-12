Bock Fest Brings German Beer, Goats Back to Earth Rider

People could try some bock beer, a German-style lager traditionally brewed in springtime and poked with a hot poker to enhance the flavor.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- What goes better with a glass of beer than a furry goat? The two went hand in hand at Earth Rider Brewery’s annual Bock Fest.

The German-themed event included BBQ and brats and beer tours.

“One that I think is traditional for a bock fest is to get your beer poked by a hot poker which caramelizes some of the sugars in the beer and warms up the foam a little bit which is welcome on a cool day like this and makes it taste kind of like toasted marshmallows,” said Frank Kaszuba, Director of Brewing Operations for Earth Rider.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a party without some goats. The German word ‘Bock’ means goat, and plenty of baby Billies were available for people to pet and snuggle up with.

“I’m holding a goat so that’s pretty cool,” said Katie Foerst. “I like the goats but I’m a fan of the beer too,” replied Logan Foerst.

“It’s fun just to find random events like this around town too. Really unique thing so really cool we get to be a part of it,” he said.

This was Earth Rider’s 2nd annual Bock Fest event.