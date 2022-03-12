Evers Authorizes Pay Raises for Wisconsin Prison Workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is giving prison workers a temporary pay raise.

The governor announced Friday that prison guards, psychiatrists and supervisors will be getting a $3-an-hour raise beginning Sunday.

The governor said the corrections system faces high vacancy rates and the pay increase will help retain and attract workers.

According to Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr, the raise will increase a guard’s starting pay from $19.89 an hour to $22.89 per hour.

The increase is expected to last through June 17 and will be funded with federal pandemic relief dollars.

A state employee compensation plan the administration approved in December allows for temporary raises when agencies face severe retention or recruiting issues