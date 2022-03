Hermantown Boys Hockey Wins Fourth-Ever Class A State Championship

The Hawks win their first state title since 2017 behind two goals from junior forward Zam Plante.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Junior forward Zam Plante scored twice in the second period as the Hermantown boys hockey team defeated Warroad 3-2 Saturday afternoon to win the Class A state championship game at the Xcel Energy Center.

The state title is the fourth in program history and the first in the head coaching career of Patrick Andrews.