Local Teen Learning to Walk Again After Ski Accident

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been a long year for Mason Branstrator after a skiing accident that left is ability to walk in question.

It started with a regular ski jump at Duluth’s Spirit Mountain.

“I went off of a jump and was in the air backwards and next thing I know, I’m in the hospital,” Mason Branstrator, Senior, Duluth East said.

Mason was left paralyzed from the waist down. But, a year later, overwhelming support from the community has helped him stay motivated to learn to walk again.

“It’s just astonishing the new connections that we’ve made, the people who have reached out and all the support that we’ve received from everybody,” Mason said.

The family is currently holding an auction called ‘Masons Next Steps’ to raise money to help fund the therapy and rehab mason needs.

BARWIS, a medical facility in Denver, has helped mason slowly start gaining strength in his leg muscles, but it’s expensive training.

“$2000 a week at the highest end gym that I can be at and it’s really the only gym that’s going to allow me to do functional walking,” Mason said.

And he says he just wants to keep building on the steps he’s taken.

“Insurance is going to cut off at some point and many of the therapies I do currently are not covered by insurance. I’ve been extremely fortunate to have the community that I do, I’m just so grateful for that and hope that it will continue”.

Documenting the experience on his YouTube channel and blog, Mason has inspired people, and he says he wants to continue helping in new ways.

After taking a gap year, he has decided to attend the university of Denver to study psychology and philosophy, and the best part, the university is right next to his rehab center, “I’ve kind of always liked psychology and I’ve always wanted to help people so after the accident with my journey seeing how many people I’ve inspired through working hard every day shows me what my outlet can be to help people”.

The community can continue to help Mason too, the online auction offers tickets to MN Wild hockey games, collectors items, and stays at hotels, but you can also help sponsor his rehab.

“No matter what situation you’re in, you can always choose to make the best out of it, and for me that has been the only option,” Mason said.

The auction is open until Monday March 14th at 6 pm.