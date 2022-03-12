Missiles Target US Consulate in North Iraq, No Casualties

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iraqi security officials say as many as 12 missiles were fired Sunday toward the U.S. consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Irbil.

A U.S. defense official says missiles were launched at the city from neighboring Iran.

Officials in Iraq and the U.S. are giving different accounts of damage.

A U.S. official says there is no damage and no casualties at any U.S. government facility, but Iraqi officials say several missiles hit the U.S. consulate.

The consulate building is new and currently unoccupied.

A U.S. defense official says it’s still not certain exactly how many missiles were fired and exactly where they landed.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.