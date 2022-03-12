Mountain Iron-Buhl, Grand Rapids Learn Draws for State Girls Basketball Tournaments

The Rangers are the No. 1 seed in Class A and will face Minneota in the quarterfinals on March 17, while Grand Rapids is unseeded in Class AAA and will face No. 2 seed St. Paul Como Park on March 16.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – State girls basketball tournament brackets have been released as the action gets started next week, and two Northland teams learned their assignments.

Mountain Iron-Buhl, who defeated Cromwell-Wright 63-26 to win the section 7A title, earned the No. 1 seed in Class A for its 11th trip to state in the past 12 years. The Rangers (27-3) will face Minneota in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota. This will be the first meeting between these two teams, but Minneota beat MIB last season 54-53 in the Class A semifinals on their way to winning the state title.

The Class A state semifinals are set for March 18 with the state championship set for Saturday, March 19 at noon at Williams Arena.

In Class AAA, Grand Rapids (25-3) is unseeded in its second straight trip to the state tournament after defeating Cloquet 51-39 to capture the section 7AAA title. The Thunderhawks will face No. 2 seed St. Paul Como Park in the Class AAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota. The semifinals are set for March 17 with the state championship set for Saturday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Williams Arena.