Noah Cates Scores Game-Winner in Overtime to Send UMD Men’s Hockey to NCHC Frozen Faceoff Semifinals

Cates finished with two goals while Dominic James and Tanner Laderoute each scored once to help the Bulldogs sweep St. Cloud State in the best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Noah Cates second goal of the game came at the right time, midway through overtime to give the Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team the 4-3 win over St. Cloud State to sweep the best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series.

Down 2-0 in the third, UMD scored two quick goals from Cates and Dominic James. Tanner Laderoute then tied the game again with three minutes left to force overtime. Ryan Fanti finished with 38 saves.

UMD now advances to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff semifinals which starts Friday at the Xcel Energy Center. The championship is set for Saturday, March 19.