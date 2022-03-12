Prep Boys Basketball: Moose Lake/Willow River, Deer River Win Section Quarterfinal Matchups

Both the Rebels and Warriors advance to their respective section semifinals next week.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Behind 40 points from Alex Watrin, Moose Lake/Willow River overcame a slow start to defeat Virginia 80-42 in the section 7AA quarterfinals.

The Rebels advance to face Pequot Lakes, who defeated Greenway 63-50, in Tuesday’s section semifinal set for 7:00 p.m. at UMD. In the other half of the bracket, Esko defeated Pierz 103-53 while Crosby-Ironton beat Two Harbors 76-56. The two teams will play Tuesday at 5:30 at UMD.

In section 7A, Deer River hung on to defeat Chisholm 75-68 behind 20 points from Ty Morrison. The Warriors will now face North Woods, who defeated Northland 71-67, in Wednesday’s semifinal at 7:00 p.m. at UMD. In the other half of the bracket, Cherry defeated South Ridge 67-61 while Mountain Iron-Buhl beat Duluth Marshall 77-67. The two teams will play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at UMD.