UMD Men’s Basketball’s Season Comes to an End in Opening Round of NCAA Tournament

The Bulldogs finish the year with a 25-6 overall record.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s basketball team’s historic season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, as Washburn pulled away late to get the 83-73 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Drew Blair led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds while Joshua Brown finished with 19 points.

This was UMD’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2003. The Bulldogs finish the year with a 25-6 overall record.