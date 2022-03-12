UMD Women’s Hockey Downs Second-Seeded Minnesota, Advances to Second Straight Frozen Four

Gabbie Hughes scored the game-winner while Emma Soderberg made 37 saves to clinch back-to-back Frozen Four appearances.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Gabbie Hughes scored the game-winner early in the third period to give the UMD women’s hockey team the 2-1 win over the University of Minnesota in the NCAA regional final at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

The win comes one week after Minnesota bounced UMD from the WCA Final Face-Off semifinals. Now, UMD eliminates their rivals from the NCAA Tournament and are headed to their second straight NCAA Frozen Four.

Mannon McMahon scored the other goal for the Bulldogs while Emma Soderberg made 37 saves. Soderberg is now tied for second most NCAA Tournament wins in program history with three.

This will be the first back-to-back Frozen Four appearance for the Bulldogs in over a decade. UMD improves to 26-11-1 and will now face Northeastern in a rematch of last year’s Frozen Four semifinal, which Northwestern won. This year’s semifinal games will take place Friday, March 18 at Penn State University. Puck drop times have yet to be determined.