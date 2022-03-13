Hermantown Boys Hockey Already Eager to Continue Success Following State Championship

With multiple key pieces returning next season, the Hawks are already looking forward to making another run next season.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – On Saturday, the Hermantown boys hockey team finally got back to the top of Class A, defeating Warroad 3-2 to capture their fourth ever state title and first since 2017. But their united pursuit doesn’t end there.

The Hawks are already looking forward to getting back to the X next season. Hermantown will graduate some key pieces but bring back plenty of talent including both goaltenders and young skaters like Kade Kohanksi, Dallas Vieau, and Max and Zam Plante. So while they’re enjoying bringing a state title back to Hermantown, they say they’ll be back to work soon enough.

“It was awesome but we’re organizing summer camp and we’ll get back after it because it’s a united purist every year, we’re always pursuing the next goal and the next dream and trying to play for each other so we’ll get back after it for sure,” head coach Patrick Andrews said.

The Hawks say goodbye to seniors Gavin Blomdahl, Carter Rother, Jack Olson, Beau Janzig, Dominic Thomas and Chase Sams.