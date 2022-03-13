Senator Amy Klobuchar Travels to Poland amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

POLAND — Amy Klobuchar was one of four U.S. senators who traveled to Poland on Sunday to meet with military officials and Ukrainian refugees. But what greeted her in return, was the tragic reality of what the Russian invasion has done to Ukraine.

“We were right at the border crossing that was 15 miles from where the middle struck a training center in Ukraine. Dozens of people were killed just early this morning as well as many more injured. The border guards that we talked to could literally feel the earth shake,” Senator Klobuchar said on a phone call with FOX 21 on Sunday Afternoon.

The trip was to re-affirm the U.S.’s commitment to Poland, Ukraine, and others involved in helping fight off President Vladimir Putin aggressive war tactics.

Senator Klobuchar spoke out on Sunday morning after 30 missiles were fired from warplanes at the training ground — located less than 15 miles from the polish border where she was.

“This is very provocative to do this close to Poland, but Poland is a NATO ally and we have sworn to protect Poland,” Senator Klobuchar said.

Senator Klobuchar met with military leaders, diplomats, and Ukrainian refugees, but she also met a few American soldiers from Minnesota who are in Poland to help at the border, “how proud I was to meet with our Minnesota troops they were so so proud to be a part of this mission, they understood the patriotic value of this from small towns all over Minnesota so I pray for them as well,” she said.

Meanwhile back in D.C. congress approved a more than %13 billion dollar aid package to help Ukraine military and humanitarian crisis efforts, which just needs to be signed by President Biden, who plans to sign it soon.

Klobuchar, along with the other senate democrat and two senate republicans she traveled with, will return to the U.S. On Monday night.