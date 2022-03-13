St. Scholastica’s Samuel Eben Ebai Jr. Earns All-American Honors at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Eben Ebai. Jr is the first men's sprinter to earn All-American status in school history

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a good weekend for a few St. Scholastica athletes at their respective NCAA Championships.

Samuel Eben Ebai Jr. finished fourth in the 60-meter dash final in 6.861 seconds to earn All-American honors. He’s the first men’s sprinter to earn All-American status in school history, and just the third ever to earn it in the indoor season.

On the skiing side, Emil Book Bratbak finished 19th in the 10KM classic and 20th in the 20KM. He’s just the second St. Scholastica skier to post multiple top 20 finishes in a single championship and the first in program history to compete at four NCAA skiing championships.

Victoria Dybwad finished 36th in the 15KM freestyle in her first NCAA Championship.