Trio of UW-Superior Hockey Players Sign to Continue Hockey Careers

Artur Terchiyev has signed with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL while Chad Lopez is headed to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs and Levi Cudmore joined the Vermilion County Bobcats, both of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Three more former UW-Superior men’s hockey players have signed to continue their hockey careers.

Defenseman Artur Terchiyev has signed with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL, affiliates of the New York Islanders.

Chad Lopez is headed to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs and Levi Cudmore joined the Vermilion County Bobcats, both of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Both Lopez and Cudmore have already played a handful of games, with Cudmore scoring his first pro goal Friday and Lopez has tallied a pro assist.