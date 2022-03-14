Chum Food Distribution to Pause Until April for Interior Work

The food shelf's "Refresh' project which started in 2019 was delayed due to supply chain issues and the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn.- CHUM is hitting pause on its food distribution program as its Duluth building undergoes interior renovations.

Starting this Thursday, distribution out of Downtown and West Duluth locations, the mobile food drops, and the CHUM2GO program will stop.

CHUM expects this to go until April 1st.

The food shelf’s “Refresh’ project which started in 2019 was delayed due to supply chain issues and the pandemic.

So when the contractors had availability CHUM had to take the opportunity to continue installing new flooring, furniture, ceiling tiles, and more.

It’s all part of the $6,500 project funded by donations gathered by Leadership Duluth.

“This just seemed like the time if we’re gonna do it we needed to do it otherwise we’re gonna get slapped again and not be able to do this again until mid-summer,” said Scott Van Daele, Distributive Services Director. “Obviously right now since the beginning of the pandemic we literally have worked on bare concrete floors. They’re dirty, they’re gross, they’re not safe.”

“So this is one step in the right direction to eventually hopefully re-opening those doors later on in the spring or early summer,” he said.

While the food shelf will be closed, Van Daele said they still need donations to stock up for when they do reopen.

In the meantime, those needing food assistance are encouraged to reach out to the Salvation Army, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, and Duluth Vineyard Food Shelf.