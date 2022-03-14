City of Duluth To Light Enger Tower for Multiple Sclerosis Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is lighting Enger Tower tonight through Saturday in recognition of National Multiple Sclerosis Week.

Enger Tower will be lit in orange to raise education and awareness about the disease.

The city says this year’s theme is “connections.”

By lighting Enger Tower, the City of Duluth encourages the community to share their connection to multiple sclerosis (M.S.) with our greater community.

The City would like to thank the Upper Midwest Multiple Sclerosis Chapter for their request to light Enger Tower and their roles in changing the world for those living with M.S.