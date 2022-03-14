Coffee Conversation: ‘1-on-1’ with a Harlem Globetrotter Ahead of their Return to Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.- This week’s Coffee Conversation is nothing but net, as FOX 21’s Arman Rahman sits down with Scooter Christensen, Point Guard for the Harlem Globetrotters, as they prepare to bring their ball-handling antics back to Amsoil Arena at the DECC this Saturday at 7 p.m.

A few tickets are still available online as of Monday morning, and Christensen said the Globetrotters are especially excited to meet “Magic Pass” holders, from 5:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Fans will join the Harlem Globetrotters on the court before the game to shoot some hoops, show their skills, and get autographs and photos. All customers must have a game ticket AND Magic Pass for entry.