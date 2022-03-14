Duluth Cider To Host ‘Stand With Ukraine’ Benefit Concert Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Cider is getting ready to host a “Stand with Ukraine” benefit concert this Saturday for Ukrainian refugees.

Charlie Parr and the Black-Eyed Snakes will be taking the stage starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door with an option to donate more. And Duluth Cider will donate $1 for every pint sold.

The proceeds will go straight to the International Rescue Committee, which has people on the ground in Ukraine and Poland providing food, medical care, blankets and other support to refugee families.

“I think everybody who watches the news, we see people who are really just like us, wearing similar clothing with modern buildings in the background that look just like buildings we’d find in Duluth or Minneapolis,” said Jake Scott, owner of Duluth Cider. “They’re just being bombed and attacked, it’s just insane. We just all feel this urge, whether we have a personal connection or not, to do anything that we can do.”

Duluth Cider is located in the Lincoln Park Craft District on the 2300 block of West Superior Street.