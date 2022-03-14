Duluth Crews To Remove Snow In Downtown Business District Wed., Thurs.

DULUTH, Minn. – With spring-like air on the way, the city of Duluth will be removing piles of snow throughout the Downtown Business District this week.

Starting Wednesday, crews will begin removing snow on Michigan Street from 6th Avenue West to 3rd Avenue East.

Then on Thursday, crews will remove snow from 6th Avenue West down to Michigan on the Avenues before working their way down to the Medical District on the east side of town.

No-parking signs are posted in those areas to avoid vehicles being ticked and towed.