Essentia Health Opening Pharmacy in Ely

ELY, Minn. – Essentia Health announced on Monday that it will be opening a pharmacy in Ely next week.

The pharmacy is scheduled to open on March 21 and will offer prescription medication services, flu shots, drive-through service, specialty pharmacy services for uncommon medicines, and more.

The pharmacy is located at 1500 East Sheridan Steet, Suite 100.

It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The phone number for the pharmacy once it opens will be 218-265-7957.