Mask Requirements Loosening On U of M Campuses Starting March 21st

MINNESOTA — The University of Minnesota system is loosening its mask requirements for all campuses as COVID case rates drop.

The university president wrote in a statement last Friday that the school system always aligned its mask policies with CDC recommendations.

Starting on march 21st, the restrictions are loosening but not going away entirely yet.

Anyone on campus will no longer need to mask up at sports games, common areas, dining areas, and office workspaces.

However, they still need to wear them in classrooms and labs, public transportation, healthcare settings, and places where people may be exposed to hazardous materials or environmental issues.

“I think this lifting of the mask mandate most places on campus really reflects this wonderful progress we’ve made as a community toward less disease,” Lisa Erwin, the vice chancellor for student life and dean of students at UMD, said. “It’s great. I know our students are going to be really excited to have the choice to not wear a mask.”

Since last fall, the University of Minnesota system has required all students and staff to get the COVID vaccine.

With some approved exemptions, this means that collectively 90% of people across all the U of M campuses have gotten the shots.