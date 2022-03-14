Mount Royal Market Gearing Up for Saint Patrick’s Day

DULUTH, MN – With Saint Patrick’s Day coming later this week, local grocery stores are starting to get busy selling plenty of corned beef for the occasion. Last year, Mount Royal Market made 100 pounds of corned beef to sell alongside the name brand products which turned out to not be enough! So this year they’re preparing about 200 pounds in-house, for a total of 400 pounds of corned beef ready for your Irish feast.

“Sales have been kind of quiet, but starting today, this is when it takes off. Everybody’s gonna come in looking for corned beef. People like corned beef. It’s a good meal. It’s an easy meal to make. Just throw it in with some cabbage, onions, carrots, and throw it in a crockpot overnight and your good to go,” said meat manager Mike Cragin.

In addition to several varieties of corned beef, Mount Royal Market has cabbage, sauerkraut, and even Irish banger sausages ready to go for Saint Patrick’s Day.