Samuel Eben Ebai Jr. Becomes St. Scholastica’s First All-American Sprinter

With his fourth place finish in the 60-meter dash, Eben Ebai became the program's first All-American sprinter and just the third CSS men's All-American in the indoor season.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Samuel Eben Ebai Jr. finished in 4th place in the 60-meter dash final on Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

This was his first trip to the championships so Eben Ebai says he just wanted to go in there and challenge the other top contenders. Now, he’s walking away with a trophy.

“When I came in here my freshman year I was so inpatient and was like I’ve need to get this done, get this done and because of that I rushed my process and got little injuries here and there. When this happened finally, I was like this is no longer a dream, this is no longer a wish, it’s real. Even when I had the trophy in my hands, I was like is this real? Then it sinked in bit by bit and I was like wow,” Eben Ebai said.

Eben Ebai also made some history becoming the program’s first All-American sprinter and just the third CSS men’s All-American in the indoor season.

“The more you get the congratulations, the more you get people look up to you, the more the freshmen come in and they’re like wow that’s so great, you definitely get that sense of accomplishment and that it’s never happened before, you’re the first to do it and you did it this well. I can’t really put it into words, I can just say it feels pretty good, it feels pretty nice,”

Eben Ebai and the Saints start the outdoor season next weekend where he said he hopes to earn a few more All-American honors and this time, a top three finish.