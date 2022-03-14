Senators Klobuchar, Smith Secure Funding For Lift Bridge, Duluth 911

DULUTH, Minn. – More than $1 million in federal funding is headed to Duluth to revitalize the Aerial Lift Bridge and modernize the city’s 911 system.

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both Democrats representing Minnesota, made the announcement Monday.

They say $500,000 will go to infrastructure improvements on the Lift Bridge and $750,000 will help modernize the Duluth Police Department’s automated 911 emergency response system.

The federal funding will come down within the next few months.

“I am proud to have worked with Mayor Larson and other leaders in Duluth to secure the resources for these projects, and I look forward to seeing all the good they will do,” Klobuchar said in a release.

“These projects will help improve public safety and revitalize key local infrastructure. I am particularly proud of our work to secure this funding, which will directly improve the lives of Minnesotans,” Smith said in a release.

“I’ve long said that we can see the lighthouse on the horizon as we continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. With this funding for Duluth, that has never been more true,” Larson said in a release.