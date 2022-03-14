St. Luke’s Makes Updates to Visitor Policy

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s is making updates to its visitor policy due to decreasing cases of COVID-19 in the community.

In a Monday press release, the hospital said patients can now have two visitors at a time from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There is also no limit on the number of visitors per day.

St. Luke’s will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within three days of visiting.

However, visitors must still be symptom-free, not awaiting a COVID-19 test result, and continue to wear a mask, among other requirements.

