U of M System Drops Mask Requirements in Most Public Spaces

DULUTH, Minn. – The U of M System announced Monday that masks will no longer be required in most of its public spaces.

In a message from University president Joan Gabel, masks will no longer be required in any dining setting, common areas, all University office workspaces, all sporting events, all entertainment venues, and at spring commencement events.

Masks will still be required in all classroom and instructional lab settings, all healthcare settings, all transit settings as required by the FTA, and in settings where masks are required due to environmental or hazardous material conditions.

These changes will be effective as of Monday, March 21.

Despite the upcoming changes to the mask policy, the school says it will continue to support anyone who chooses to continue wearing a mask for personal protection.

“As a community, we will continue to respect and honor the choices of all individuals who feel more comfortable wearing a mask, are immunocompromised, or who are taking additional steps to protect their families or others,” said Gabel.

The school will continue to monitor public health data and will adjust its guidance as needed.