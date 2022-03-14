U.S. Coast Guard Cutter ‘Spar’ Headed For New Homeport In Duluth

With the deep freeze moving past us, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter known as the Spar is on its way to its new home right here in Duluth.

The Spar was commissioned in 2001 and originally based in Kodiak, Alaska.

The 225-foot buoy tender left in 2020 for the Coast Guard Yard to undergo maintenance in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Coast Guard Cutter Alder left Duluth for Baltimore last summer for maintenance, too. Its new homeport will be San Francisco.

When the Spar arrives in Duluth, the crew’s duties will include maintaining aids to navigation, domestic icebreaking, search and rescue and law enforcement.