15-Year-Old Duluth Boy Charged in Fatal Stabbing of 19-Year-Old Female Family Member

DULUTH, Minn. — A 15-year-old boy has been formally charged as a juvenile with second-degree homicide for fatally stabbing a 19-year-old woman who was a family member last Friday night in Duluth. The stabbing happened on the 1700 block of East Superior Street.

The victim has now been identified Karimah Phuly.

Duluth police officers initially responded to a disturbance call shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the residence, to investigate the possible assault of an adult male family member. After speaking to the man, officers determined there was no assault and cleared the scene.

Later authorities were dispatched to the same address for a medical call and located Phuly, both injured and unresponsive.

Nothing has been released about the circumstances that led up to the incident. The exact family relationship between the suspect and victim also remains unclear.

The investigation is active and ongoing.