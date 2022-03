22nd Annual Boys Hockey All-Star Game Takes Place at Heritage Center

Team White defeated Team Blue 8-3 as Hermantown's Zam Plante was named MVP.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some of the top junior and senior boys hockey players suited up for one last game Tuesday night for the 2022 Essentia Health High School All-Star Game at the Heritage Center.

