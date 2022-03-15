Cold Stone Creamery hosts Ice Cream Fundraiser for the Duluth Children’s Museum

DULUTH, Minn. – The Cold Stone Creamery on West Central Entrance in Duluth held an ice cream fundraiser Tuesday.

The fundraiser was set up for the Duluth Children’s Museum. If a customer mentioned the organization, 20 percent of the sale would go toward the Museum.

Cold Stone Creamery often does fundraisers like this, with the most recent one being for the UMD Hockey team. The warm weather was also encouraging for customers to stop in.

“We are getting a lot busier, especially on days like today, one of the warmest ones we’ve had in a while and it’s been bringing in a lot of people. It’s the perfect day for a fundraiser. People are really wanting to get lots to donate and that’s been good, but just a whole lot of ice cream today,” Cold Stone Creamery Assistant Manager, Lizzy Winn says.

The ice cream shop saw a majority of their customers come in Tuesday with mention of the Duluth Children’s Museum, making large purchases of cakes and other sweet treats.