Duluth Denfeld’s Carter Kilroy Commits to St. Scholastica Football Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday afternoon, Duluth Denfeld’s Carter Kilroy signed his National Letter of Intent to join the St. Scholastica football team.

Kilroy will play running back at CSS and it also means he will compete on the same field he did during his high school career.

“I toured a little bit of some Cities and some in North Dakota. But I love Scholastica, I love Duluth so I thought that was the right decision for me. I think it just shows how hard I’ve worked in the offseason. Right after the season, I got back to work again so hopefully it can help me at CSS,” Kilroy said.

Last season, St Scholastica wrapped up its first season in the Minnesota Intercollgiate Athletic Conference.