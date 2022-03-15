Former Duluth Police Chief Joins Race For St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is officially in the race for St. Louis County Sheriff.

Ramsay joins two other candidates for the job — St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky and Moose Lake police officer Chad Walsh.

“Reducing crime in the county is goal number one,” said Ramsay in a news release Tuesday. “To do that we need a strong advocate for system accountability. I want to see victims receive justice and criminals held accountable. We also need to be able to recruit and retain a first-class workforce and one of the keys to doing that is by ensuring competitive wages and benefits and building a strong employee wellness program.”

Longtime Sheriff Ross Litman is not running for reelection after finishing out the rest of his term this year. Litman supports Lukovsky for the job. The primary is in August.

Ramsay was raised in Duluth, got a Bachelor’s Degree at UMD and a Master’s at CSS.

The 49-year-old served as police chief from 2006 to 2016 before becoming chief in Wichita, Kansas.

Ramsay told FOX 21 in December that after being away from Duluth for a few years, he realized it was time to come back to St. Louis County to continue to raise his two kids with his wife of 25 years.

Ramsay will officially launch his campaign Wednesday in Hibbing and Duluth.