Keith Steva Running For MN State Senate In District 3

ELY, Minn. — Keith Steva, a Cook resident, plans to run for Minnesota’s District 3 state Senate seat, according to a press release from his campaign.

He is launching his campaign on Sunday at noon at the Grand Ely Lodge.

The press release adds that the 314 Action Fund and the Minnesota DFL Environmental Caucus have endorsed him.

“I’m committed to working with groups like the Environmental Caucus, 314 Action, and others at a grassroots level to find solutions for the significant challenges facing our state and country,” Steva wrote. “We absolutely must pass meaningful legislation to help us prepare and cope with environmental challenges. Failure to act is not an option we can afford.”