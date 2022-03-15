Prep Boys Basketball: Esko Advances to Section 7AA Title Game, Moose Lake-Willow River Falls in Semi-Finals

DULUTH, Minn. – In the Section 7AA boys basketball semi-finals, it was Esko over Crosby-Ironton 80-59 as they advance to the section championship game.

The Eskomos will face Pequot Lakes who defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 66-59 in the other semi-final match-up. The title game will be Friday night at Romano Gym.

In Section 7AAA, Hibbing defeated Cloquet 56-53 and Hermantown knocked off North Branch 59-53 as the Bluejackets and the Hawks will faceoff in the section championship game Friday night at Duluth East High School.

In other section semi-final action, Barnum topped Cromwell-Wright 57-39 in Section 5A and Duluth East fell to Andover 73-52 in Section 7AAAA.