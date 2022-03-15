Saint Fennessy 4K Kicks-Off Racing Season in Hermantown This Weekend

You can sign up online for the race through Thursday night. In-person sign up will be at Skyline from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, as well as the morning of the race on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spring is finally here and the timing is perfect as a local race is scheduled to take place this weekend.

The 8th annual Saint Fennessy 4K will kick off the racing season for Grandma’s Marathon. The start line will be at Hermantown High School and the finish and post-race party will take place at Skyline Social and Games. And this event has something for everyone.

“If you’re a beginning runner who’s never been in a racing environment, it’s only 4K. It’s a shorter run. It’s meant to be a fun run. It’s not super competitive. You get to dress up in St. Patrick’s Day gear. And then if you are training for a Grandma’s Marathon or you are a competitive runner, you can come out and try and get a time,” PR and marketing director Zach Schneider said.

