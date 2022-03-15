Superior Native Joe Reasbeck to Be Inducted into Wrestling Hall of Fame

After competing under legendary UW-Superior coach Mertz Mortorelli, Reasbeck coached one year for the Yellowjackets and the following two decades with the Spartans.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Former Superior High School wrestling coach Joe Reasbeck will be one of nine coaches to be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

“I got this letter in the mail and it had a big symbol on it that said Stillwater, Oklahoma, Wrestling Hall of Fame and I thought, I really didn’t expect it, I didn’t know what they sent it to me for. I opened it immediately and it said you are inducted in this year’s Hall of Fame and I go you’ve got to be kidding me. I just about fell through the floor. I don’t know how else to put it , it was unbelievable,” said Reasbeck.

When he wasn’t coaching at the high school level, Reasbeck spent a lot of his time working to promote wrestling in the Duluth and Superior area with different youth clinics and tournaments.

“Just having the teams and the exciting kids that you have and the memories with them trying to get them to believe in themselves was one of the things and also trying to get them to learn that if they lose it’s OK, if they win it’s OK,” Reasbeck said.

Reasbeck will also be honored as an outstanding American for both his wrestling accomplishments and service to the country. He’s one of three individuals to receive this distinction since 1997.