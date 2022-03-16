Car Detailers Ready For Big Business As Sloppy Spring Approaches

DULUTH, Minn. – As spring approaches and the snow begins to melt, car washes and detailing businesses are seeing more customers.

Zach Tharge, owner of Detail & Dash in Superior, says this time of year is definitely one of the busiest.

“In the winter we stay busy enough, but in the summer I’d say we’re doing 8-10 vehicles per day. You know, everyone wants to put it off, put it off, then as soon as that snow melts you got all the salt residue on your vehicle, salt on your carpets, everyone kind of resets to enjoy the summer in a nice clean vehicle. So definitely,” said Tharge.

A basic interior cleaning at Detail & Dash starts at $145, an exterior cleaning is $85, or you could get both for about $200.

And if you don’t want to leave your home, Tharge’s crew will come to your home to get the job done.