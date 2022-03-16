Catalyst Story Institute Hires Anna Tanski For Leadership Role

DULUTH, Minn. — The Catalyst Story Institute has hired the former president and CEO of Visit Duluth, Anna Tanski, as the new Head of Festivals And Events for its organizations.

It also hired four other women for leadership roles in New York and Los Angeles.

The Institute’s headquarters are in Duluth, and is known for holding its Catalyst Content Festival in the city every year.

However, the organization helps creators year-round.

Tanski says that Catalyst’s main goal is to help creators learn the skills and make connections to have their work featured in projects like TV shows.

“This is a public event that is celebrating arts and culture, creativity, but it’s also a way of learning more about what this segment of workforce really looks like and how you can make a living and stay in Duluth, Minnesota or in our Northland region and not have to go to Hollywood or LA in order to find success,” Tanski said.

If you’re an actor, writer, musician, or any other type of creator, Tanski recommends going to Catalyst’s website where you can apply to the institute, which also has scholarships.