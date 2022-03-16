Duluth Community Relations Officer Announces Run for Minnesota House

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Community Relations Officer is the latest to announce her bid to represent District 8B in the Minnesota House.

Alicia Kozlowski has been active in the Duluth community over the past 12 years; first as a community organizer before joining the city’s Leadership Team in 2019. She highlights her heritage as strengths for her candidacy. That includes being an Anishinaabe-Ojibwe direct descendent of the Grand Portage Band of Ojibwe, a third-generation Mexican-American, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ve been taught to lead with our hope and our hearts out front for our people and for future generations” says Kozlowski. “The campaign for the people of 8B is in response to community calls to co-create our vision; to build authentic relationships and do whatever it takes to take care of each other in this place for future generations.”

If elected, Kozlowski says she will pursue a community-centric approach for affordable housing, inclusion throughout the economy and workforce, and access to healthcare and education for all.

“A voice like mine has never represented District 8B,” says Kozlowski. “And so to the people of 8B, with strong hearts to the front, because you have voice and you have power, I will be fierce for all of us. I can and I will; we can and we will. Join me.”

Duluth Council member Arik Forsman and Duluth resident Breanna Ellison have also announced their candidacies for this seat. District 8B is the redrawn district for Duluth’s east side.

Current seat holder Jen Schultz has announced she will not run for reelection.