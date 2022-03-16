Five N.E. Minnesota Colleges To Merge As ‘Minnesota North College’

(FOX 21) – Five colleges located throughout Minnesota’s Iron Range region will merge to become the Minnesota North College beginning May 23.

The Minnesota State colleges and Universities approved the merger of five colleges, including Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College and Vermilion Community College.

The colleges will now be a single accredited institution with six campuses overall.

Minnesota North College’s president said the merger will strengthen courses and programs while responding better to changing industry patterns with local businesses that rely on students at the campuses.

“Students will benefit from a seamless educational experience along with expanded access to courses, programs, support services and a team of experts that serve them,” said Michael Raich, Minnesota North College president in a statement.

