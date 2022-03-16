Gordon Ramsay Becomes Third Candidate For St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth Police Chief Gordon Ramsay was in Hibbing and Duluth Wednesday to announce his run for St. Louis County Sheriff.

Ramsay was raised in Duluth and got a Bachelor’s degree at UMD and Master’s at CSS.

He served as police chief from 2006 to 2016 before becoming chief of police in Wichita, Kansas.

Ramsay said his goal as sheriff would be to reduce crime, build stronger relationships throughout the county and support competitive wages and benefits for members of the sheriff’s office.

“Public safety is my passion. I love this work and I want to make sure this county remains the same it was when I grew up and that the opportunities for our kids, families to enjoy the outdoors and be safe – and that it remains that way.”

Ramsay joins two other candidates for the job — St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky and Moose Lake Police Officer Chad Walsh.

The primary is in August and the election is in November.

Longtime Sheriff Ross Litman is retiring at the end of the year.