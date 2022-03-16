Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Drops State Quarterfinal Match-Up to St. Paul Como Park

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In the Class AAA state quarterfinals, the Grand Rapids girls basketball team could not get past St. Paul Como Park 76-57 Wednesday afternoon at Maturi Pavilion.

Taryn Hamling led the way with 20 points while Jessika Lofstrom chipped in with 13. The Thunderhawks move on to the consolation bracket where they will face Detroit Lakes Thursday at 4 p.m. on the campus of Concordia-St. Paul.