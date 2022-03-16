Ice Fishing and Snowmobile Seasons Wrapping Up

FREDENBERG, MN – Winter is starting to wind down and with the deadline to get ice fishing shelters off of water north of Highways 2 and 200 by March 21, anglers have been busy trying to get the last bit of ice fishing in before the season ends. Warmer weather also means snowmobile trails will start disappearing soon. Businesses in the Fredenberg Township are seeing that last ditch effort to get the line in the water while there is still ice as well as getting on the trails as long as the snow sticks around.

“The main fishing season just ended, but there’s definitely still more fishing to be had. I know lots of anglers are hitting Fish Lake and using Tim’s ice road to go and try to catch those panfish, and, you know, just try to keep a line in the water and make the most out of the end of winter,” said Minno-ette store manager Emily Manning.

Fredenberg Minno-ette still has some ice fishing gear in the store, but will be bringing in the summer gear to get ready for the next fishing opener. Meanwhile, snowmobilers have had it pretty good this year but the snow has already begun to melt.

“This has been a really good winter. It’s one in a few that we’ve had some snow, measurable snow. So the trails have been busy. Sunday we’ve got some pretty decent temps coming in, so we expect Sunday to be pretty busy,” said Eagle’s Nest Resort bartender “Markie”.

Looking ahead to the summer season, three of the four cabins at Eagle’s Nest Resort are booked through September, but they also have RV spaces and boat rentals as well.