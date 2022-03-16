Local Pub’s Ready for Busy Saint Patrick’s Day

DULUTH, MN – Local Irish pubs have been preparing for Saint Patrick’s Day for a couple of months and are now ready to host the community on this Irish Holiday. With all the recent uncertainty regarding Covid restrictions, owners and employees are relieved that most have been lifted for them to able party like it’s 1999 with the beer, food, live music, and the people.

“Post Covid, I almost feel like there’s a moral responsibility into having people come out and realize there is a sense of normalcy that’s come back. And what a better way to kick off spring than Saint Patrick’s Day,” said Carmody ring leader Eddy Gleeson.

This year, Carmody will be featuring an Irish stew dinner while the folks over at Dubh Linn’s are ready to serve up 250 pounds of corned beef.

“A lot of green and a lot of beer, and a lot of live music. Music going on from 11 AM til 8 PM and a lot of food. Bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, the reuben obviously, so it’s gonna be a really good time,” said Dhub Linn bartender David Roden.

Dubh Linn is setting aside shuffleboard and other games to make room for more tables to try to accommodate as many as they can this Saint Patrick’s Day.