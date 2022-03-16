Prep Boys Basketball: Cherry, Deer River Advance to Section 7A Championship Game

DULUTH, Minn. – Behind 43 points from sophomore Isaac Asuma, the Cherry boys basketball team held on to beat Mountain Iron-Buhl 86-80 in the Section 7A semi-finals at Romano Gym.

In other semi-final, Deer River erased an 18-point first-half deficit to defeat North Woods 66-62. The Warriors will face the Tigers in the section championship game Friday night at 7 p.m.