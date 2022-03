South Shore’s Koy Nelson Commits to St. Scholastica Men’s Basketball Team

PORT WING, Wis. – This week, South Shore’s Koy Nelson has committed to joining the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team.

The senior led the state of Wisconsin in scoring at just over 30 points per game. This past season, Nelson scored a program-record 52 points against Bayfield, which included a school-record 12 three-pointers.